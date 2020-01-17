Ukraine’s Prime Minister tenders his resignation in audiotape furor

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has tendered his resignation after a leaked audio recording apparently revealed him criticizing the president, the BBC reports.

A voice sounding like Honcharuk’s, but not officially confirmed as his, says President Volodymyr Zelensky only has a “primitive” understanding of economics.

Honcharuk also appears to admit that he himself is not good at economics.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister then appeared to suggest in comments to Reuters that he might stay in his job.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will consider the resignation letter later on Friday, the president’s office said.

Honcharuk said on Friday the recording had been doctored and was made up of different fragments of what had been said at government meetings.

“Its contents artificially create the impression that my team and I do not respect the president, who is our political leader,” Honcharuk said on social media. He did not say whether it was his voice heard in the recording.