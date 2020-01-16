Russian PM candidate planning changes in new Cabinet

Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed as a candidate for the position of prime minister, has said at a meeting with the United Russia party’s faction in the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) that some changes are planned in the new government, head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction Sergei Neverov told TASS on Thursday.

“Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, including with factions. The candidate said there would be some changes [in the composition of the new Cabinet],” Neverov said.

Russia’s State Duma is holding a plenary session on Thursday to consider Mishustin for the position of prime minister.