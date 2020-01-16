Armenian composer John Ter-Tatevosian’s symphony performed in London to standing ovations

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) performed at the Barbican Hall in London on Tuesday, 14 January with its 2019-20 Artist-in-Residence Maxim Vengerov.

The orchestra performed John Ter-Tatevosian’s Symphony No. 2 The Fate of Man (1959) to standing ovations.

The performance is a rare opportunity for UK audiences to hear one of Europe’s newest and most distinctive symphony orchestras, under the charismatic leadership of Sergey Smbatyan, who founded the ASSO at just 18-years-old.

The ASSO’s Barbican performance is part of a European tour, which takes the Orchestra to cities across Germany, Austria, Russia, the Czech Republic and the UK. The ASSO is supported by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), who are organizing this European tour.

On Friday, January 17, the orchestra will perform at Vienna Musikverein.