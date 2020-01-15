Plane dumps fuel over Los Angeles schools in emergency landing

A passenger plane has dumped fuel over several schools as it made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the BBC reports.

At least 60 people, many of them children, were treated for skin irritation and breathing problems.

Fuel may be dumped in emergency landings, but only over designated areas and at a high altitude, aviation rules stipulate.

The Delta Airlines flight returned to the airport due to an engine issue.

All the children and adults treated following the dumping incident were connected with at least six local schools. All the injuries are said to be minor.