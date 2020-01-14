Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday that arrests have been made for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran last week, the Associated Press reports.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted by Iranian state media as saying that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” He did not say how many individuals had been detained or name them.

Iran’s president on Tuesday also called for a special court to be set up to probe the incident.

“The judiciary should form a special court with a ranking judge and dozens of experts,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech televised in Iran.

“This is not an ordinary case. The entire the world will be watching this court,” he added.