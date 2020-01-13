Wedding in the Rear: Film about April War slated for release in spring 2020

Filming of the “Wedding in the Rear” about the 2016 April war has started at the Dramatic Theater of Gyumri.

The projects is supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The film based on a homonymous performance staged at the Gyumri Theater in 2018 is about modern-day heroes.

Since May 30, 2018, the performance has been played 65 times, with about 33,000 spectators having attended.

The performance has toured in Yerevan, Artsakh, Lebanon, the United States and a number of cities in Armenia.

The Wedding in the Rear is slated for release in spring 2020.