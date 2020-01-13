Azerbaijani singer refuses to share stage with Armenian soprano

Azerbaijani singer Yusif Eyvazov has refused to share the stage with Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan, Forum Opera reports.

According to the source, the two artists were to sing together on February 7 as part of the Dresden Opera Ball.

Armenian opera diva Hasmik Papyan has slammed the decision and pledged to raise her voice of protest regarding the incident.

“I have performed at that opera theater on many occasions and I can’t remember anything like that. I’m going to raise my voice of protest,” she said in a Facebook post.