Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes’ future

The Queen and the Duke of Sussex are to hold talks at Sandringham on Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, the BBC reports.

Palace officials have also told the BBC the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are expected to attend the meeting.

The Sussexes say they plan to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Monday’s gathering at the Queen’s estate in Norfolk follows several meetings and consultations in the wake of the couple’s announcement earlier this week.

Posted on their Instagram page, Prince Harry and Meghan said they intended to “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.

The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry are expected to review a range of possibilities for the Sussexes, taking into account the plans outlined by Prince Harry and Meghan