Ukraine’s Zelensky expects full compensation and official apology from Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Iran to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the deadly Ukrainian airliner crash, after Tehran admitted accidentally shooting down the jet.

Zelensky said they expect Iran to bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies, pay compensation and issue an official apology.

“The investigation must be full, open and continue without delays or obstacles,” the Ukrainian President said in a Twitter post.

This morning brings the truth.

The statement comes after Iran admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board

An investigation found that “missiles fired due to human error”, President Hassan Rouhani said. He described the crash as an “unforgivable mistake.”