US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran

The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to make war on Iran.

The measure passed the Democratic-run chamber 224-194, but faces an uphill climb in the Republican-held Senate.

It aims to mandate congressional approval for any conflict with Iran, except in cases of an imminent attack against the US.

Neither the US nor Iran has declared plans for further military action.

Iran this week fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing American forces, injuring no-one, after the US last week killed a senior Iranian commander in a Baghdad drone strike.

Thursday’s measure directed the president to “terminate the use of United States Armed Forces” against Iran unless granted congressional authorisation.

It offered an exception when necessary to “defend against an imminent armed attack”.

Even if the House measure cleared Congress, it would not face a potential Trump veto because it is known as a concurrent resolution, which does not require a presidential signature.