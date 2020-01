Mkhitaryan vying for Goal of the Month award

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal against Veroina has been nominated for AS Roma’s December Goal of the Month award.

Goals by Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Justin Dean Kluivert have also been shortlisted.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored late as Roma beat Verona 3-1 on December 2.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who came in for Cengiz Ünder for the final 25 minuted, sealed the victory in the injury time.