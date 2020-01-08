Ukrainian plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with 180 people onboard has crashed in Iran, according to local media.

The aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, said the Fars state news agency.

Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Photo: ISNA

Rescue teams have been sent to the area, near the airport, where the aircraft crashed.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told state television, according to Reuters news agency.