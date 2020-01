Portrait of Queen and three heirs marks the start of a new decade

A portrait of the Queen with the next three heirs to the throne has been released to mark the start of the new decade.

It shows the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George standing with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

📸 To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.



The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/ER5nqBMpz0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 3, 2020

The new photograph was taken in the week before Christmas, but has not been published until now.

It is the second official portrait of the four generations of royals together.