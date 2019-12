The Armenian Army has been equipped with Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems.

The new equipment and its capacities were introduced to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

The Prime Minister visited a military unit this morning, accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

The programs and opportunities for development of Armenia’s military industry were discussed during the visit.

PM Pashinyan handed over gifts to officers.