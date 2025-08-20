Armenia’s former Minister of Urban Development Vardan Vardanyan arrested on corruption charges

Former Minister of Urban Development of Armenia and ex-Member of Parliament Vardan Vardanyan has been arrested within the framework of a criminal case investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The Committee confirmed to Armenpress that two individuals, including a former high-ranking official, were detained on charges of money laundering and abuse of official authority.

Vardan Vardanyan served as Armenia’s Minister of Urban Development from 2007 to 2012. In the December 9, 2018 snap parliamentary elections, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Prosperous Armenia Party.