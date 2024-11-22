Armenian PM says no political logic in being against a referendum on EU membership

There is no political logic in being against a referendum on the issue of membership in the European Union, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Publuc TV.

“We have not made such a decision in our parliamentary faction. But we must be guided by political logic. I went to the European Parliament and declared our readiness for rapprochement. After that, signature collection processes in support of this process began in Armenia. Therefore, there is no political logic in being against holding a referendum on EU membership,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister noted that the public is generally positive about rapprochement with the European Union.

“I will not dare say there is public consensus, but there is obviously a very large public perception. Actually, it turns out that I have offered this agenda to the Republic of Armenia and the European Union,” PM Pashinyan said.

In an address to the European Parliament last October, PM Pashinyan said “the Republic of Armenia is ready to be as close to the European Union, as the European Union deems it possible.” It triggered active discussions in the country, which led to collection of signatures.