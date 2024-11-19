CultureTop

Yervand Kochar Museum denies reports on disappearance of seven items worth $500,000

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 19, 2024, 16:33
Yervand Kochar Museum has media denied reports claiming that seven items worth $500,000 had disappeared.

Earlier, the Kochar Cultural Foundation reported that seven paintings worth $500,000 had disappeared from the Yervand Kochar Museum in Yerevan.

