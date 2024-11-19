Kremlin says foes must understand inevitability of retaliation for an attack on Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the aim of the updated Russian nuclear doctrine was to make potential enemies understand the inevitability of retaliation for an attack on Russia or its allies, Reuters reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that any attack on Russia by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state would be considered a joint attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

“Why was this necessary? It was necessary to bring our foundations into line with the current situation, first of all. Secondly, Russia has always seen nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and forced measure. Russia has always taken a responsible position and made the necessary efforts to reduce the nuclear threat and prevent the aggravation of international relations,” Peskov said.

“Nuclear deterrence is aimed at ensuring that a potential adversary understands the inevitability of retaliation in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation and, or its allies. The document is extremely important, analyze it,” he added.

“It says there that the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression using conventional weapons against it and, or the Republic of Belarus as a member state of the Union State, which creates a critical threat to their sovereignty and, or territorial integrity. Aggression against the Russian Federation by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack,” Peskov stated.