German Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock is paying a working visit to Armenia.

The tête-à-tête meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, followed by the meeting in enlarged format.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries last met on September 24, on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest: bilateral agenda, deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership and regional topics.