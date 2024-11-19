PoliticsTop

Armenia’s Ambassador meets the Mayor of Paris

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 19, 2024, 17:51
Less than a minute

Outgoing Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian met with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

During the meeting, Ambassador Tolmajian expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Paris for her exceptional attention to issues related to Armenia, solidarity, and continued support for the Armenian people.

Ambassador Tolmajian emphasized the numerous resolutions of the Paris City Council in support of Armenia initiated by Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor’s visits to Armenia during a difficult period for the Armenian people, the opening of the Esplanade of Armenia in Paris, and a number of other initiatives.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 19, 2024, 17:51
Less than a minute
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button