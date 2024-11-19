Armenian FM briefs German counterpart on normalization of relations with Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Germany Ararat Mirzoyan and Annalena Baerbock held a meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday.

The parties discussed the possibilities for further expanding the partnership between the two countries and the ongoing steps in that direction, based on democratic values and mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation.

Taking into account the current developments, the importance of closer cooperation in most relevant sectors was emphasized.

“Madam Minister, esteemed colleagues, I welcome you in Yerevan. I am always happy to see you and discuss issues on global agenda issues and our region, as well as our relations with Germany, the Armenia-EU partnership, and the deepening of our relations. There are many tools, mechanisms, and documents that we are discussing regarding Armenia-EU relations, and here your contribution is very important.”

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Germany had a detailed discussion on a wide range of issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, touching upon the recent achievements, ongoing programs, as well as prospects for deepening the cooperation. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the new Armenia-EU partnership agenda is quite ambitious, based both on past cooperation experience and the vision for future development.

Cooperation on multilateral platforms was also touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Annalena Baerbock exchanged views on regional issues as well. In the context of ensuring stability in the South Caucasus, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was touched upon. Minister Mirzoyan presented the latest developments in the process, including the work done towards finalizing the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of signing the treaty. The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the constructive approach of Armenia on unblocking regional communications, as an important component of the peace agenda and enhanced economic interconnectivity within wider geography.