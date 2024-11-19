Armenian Defense Minister receives President of the International Military Sports Council

On November 19, within the framework of the 37th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Colonel Nilton Rolim, along with Sports Director Lieutenant Colonel Jan van den Dool, Lieutenant Colonel Djair Akamine from the CISM Sports Department.

During the meeting, Minister Papikyan welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of hosting such a significant international sporting event in Armenia.

The Minister noted that Armenia has been a member of the International Military Sports Council since 1994 and became an active participant in 2010. Since then, Armenian athletes have taken part in various championships earning numerous accolades.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Papikyan expressed gratitude to CISM representatives for their trust and organizational support in facilitating the event.

The President of the CISM Wrestling Sports Committee (WSC) awarded Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, First Deputy Minister and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eduard Asryan, and Deputy Minister Arman Sargsyan with medals from the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

The 37th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship will take place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan from November 20 to 22. Delegations from a number of countries, comprising more than 400 participants, have arrived in Armenia to participate in the competition.

The opening ceremony of the championship is scheduled for November 20 at 5:00 p.m.