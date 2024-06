US continues to try to resolve the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Miller

The US continues to try to resolve the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

“We support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and continue to work to try to resolve that dispute,” Miller said, asked to comment on a recent phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.