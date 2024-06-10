Supporters of Tavush for the Motherland movement spend the night on Baghramyan Street

Supporters of the Tavush for the Motherland movement spent the night on Baghramyan Street. Tents were set up on the site.
After a rally on Sunday, the participants of the movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, marched along the streets of Yerevan, but were not allowed to to cross the Baghramyan-Demirchyan intersection, as the police blocked the road.
Tavush for the Motherland movement demands the resignation of the Prime Minister. The movement started from Tavush on May 4 in protest to the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.