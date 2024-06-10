Macron calls snap parliament election as French far right dominate EU vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap parliamentary election, after the far right surged in the European election this weekend, the BBC reports.

The National Rally won more than double the votes of Macron’s centrist alliance.

“I cannot act as if nothing had happened,” Macron said, announcing his decision on Sunday night.

The parliamentary election will take place on 30 June and 7 July – Macron’s own position as president is not at stake.

Elsewhere in the European elections, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said “the center is holding.”

But far-right parties made gains in Italy, Austria and Germany, as 360 million eligible voters chose 720 new Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).