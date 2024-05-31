Armenia’s exports to EAEU market increase 14 times, Russian PM says

Yerevan has increased trade in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by 14 times, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the EAEU.

“All of the five states benefit from participation in the Eurasian Economic Union, primarily due to the lack of customs control at internal borders. Thanks to preferential access, mutual trade volumes have generally increased manifold. For example, Armenia has increased exports to the union market by 14 times, Belarus and Kazakhstan – more than doubled, Kyrgyzstan – tripled,” he said.