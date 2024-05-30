“Libra Group” ready to discuss implementation of investment projects in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received George Logothetis, the president of the US-based “Libra Group” company, which also operates in other countries of the world. With a capital of several billion dollars, the company operates in alternative energy, investment, aviation, service and other fields.

Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the visit of Mr. Logothetis to Armenia and noted that it is a good opportunity to discuss issues of cooperation and implementing investment projects in our country. The Prime Minister noted that the RA government attaches importance to the implementation of new projects in solar and green energy, aviation and other directions.

George Logothetis referred to the activities of “Libra Group” and noted that they are ready to continue discussions in the direction of implementing the programs in Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to the perspectives of cooperation, as well as the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.