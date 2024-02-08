Sen. Rand Paul seeks to block F-16 sale to Turkey

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has introduced a resolution in the Senate that would block the sale of F-16 military fighter jets to Turkey, reports the Armenian National Committees of America (ANCA).

“Turkey deployed US F-16s to Azerbaijani during its 2020 aggression against [Artsakh] (Nagorno Karabakh) – in violation of US and NATO restrictions on the third-party transfer of these weapons systems,” the ANCA said on X.

BREAKING: @SenRandPaul (R-KY) launches legislation to block Biden's sale of F-16s to Turkey. pic.twitter.com/2Omewb9k9T — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) February 7, 2024

The legislation, Senate Joint Resolution 60 (SJR60), is described as “a joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Turkey of certain defense articles and services.”