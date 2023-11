St. Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Church in Kessab is being reconstructed, Kanstasar reports.

-scale construction works are being carried out under the high patronage of Bishop Magar Ashkarian, Prelate of the Armenian Diocese of Beroea under under the supervision of the Church’s District Council.

The church was damaged as a result of the 6.4 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February 21.