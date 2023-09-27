US announces additional humanitarian assistance for those affected or displaced by violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

We are saddened by the news that at least 68 people have been killed and hundreds injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh and express deep sympathy to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and to all of those suffering, National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“We urge continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for all those in need. The United States will continue to support those affected by the ongoing crisis as 28,000 people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” she said.

“Administrator Power is on the ground and today, the United States is announcing additional humanitarian assistance to address health care and other emergency needs, helping local communities provide shelter and essential supplies – such as hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing – to address the needs of those affected or displaced by violence in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Spokesperson said.

She noted that since 2020, the US has supported the provision of food, water, emergency medical care and evacuations, and family reunifications for conflict-affected communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the region.

Speaking to reporters in Armenia’s Kornidzor on Monday, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the US would provide $11.5 million in aid to Nagorno Karabakh Armenians.