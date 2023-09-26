Armenia sends ambulance helicopter to Nagorno Karabakh

A team of doctors has left for Stepanakert by helicopter to help those injured in the fuel depot blast near Stepanakert-Askeran highway.

The helicopter carries necessary medication and medical supplies, the Ministry of Health informs.

Stepanakert central hospital is preparing the patients for transfer.

About 300 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a huge blast a a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. Seven have been confirmed dead, 13 bodies are unidentified, many are still missing.