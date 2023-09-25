Police investigating hate crime after sign taped onto outdoor board of Armenian church in Watertown

The Watertown Police Department is investigating after a handwritten sign was taped onto an outdoor board of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The words, “Artsakh is dead” were written on a white paper, and taped underneath the billboard for the church. Underneath those words, another phrase is faintly scribed: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

The Police have taken the sign to process for evidence and will view footage from the church’s security cameras.

The police will also increase their presence in the area of the church and the school, especially during school hours. There will also be a cadre of volunteers surrounding the school during drop off and pick up.

“Hate towards Armenians is everywhere. Stay vigilant. We cannot let this deter our fight for survival and justice,” the Church said in a Facebook post.