Kim Kardashian appeals to international community to step in and prevent genocide in Artsakh

Entrepreneur and TV personality Kim Kardashian appeals to the US government and international community to intervene immediately to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

“Sadly, the potential for genocide of Armenians Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh is worse now because of full-scale attacks by Azerbaijan on the civilian population after months of blockade & starvation,” Kim said on X as she shared a recent Op-Ed she penned together with Dr. Eric Esrailian issued earlier this month.