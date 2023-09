Harop kamikaze drone detected in the sky of Stepanakert – Ombudsman

A Harop kamikaze drone has been detected in the sky of Stepanakert, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs.

“Just minutes ago, a suicide UAV Harop was detected in the sky of Stepanakert, targeting the civilian infrastructure and civilian population,” the Ombudsman said in a post on X.

“Azerbaijan’s full-scale terrorist attack on Artsakh continues, threatening the life of the entire 120,000 population,” Stepanyan said.