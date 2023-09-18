Five political forces make it to Yerevan City Council according to preliminary election results

Five political forces will be represented in the Yerevan City Council, according to the preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission.

The forces that have overcome the threshold sre: Civil Contract Party (32.57%), National Progress Party (18.89%), Mother Armenia alliance (15.43%), Republic Party (11.32%) and “Public Voice Party (9.68%).

Below are the preliminary results in full: