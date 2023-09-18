PoliticsTop

Five political forces make it to Yerevan City Council according to preliminary election results

Five political forces will be represented in the Yerevan City Council, according to the preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission.

The forces that have overcome the threshold sre: Civil Contract Party (32.57%), National Progress Party (18.89%), Mother Armenia alliance (15.43%), Republic Party (11.32%) and “Public Voice Party (9.68%).

Below are the preliminary results in full:

  1. Public Voice Party — 22,431 votes (9.68%)
  2. Civil Contract Party — 75,463 votes (32.57%)
  3. Fair Armenia Party — 2595 votes (1.12%)
  4. Victory Party – 3959 votes (1.71%)
  5. Strength of the Homeland Party — 1706 votes (0.74%)
  6. European Party of Armenia – 2572 votes (1.11%)
  7. National Progress Party — 43,765 votes (18.89%)
  8. For Social Justice Party — 780 votes (0.34%)
  9. Republic Party — 26,236 votes (11.32%)
  10. United Armenia Party — 1282 votes (0.55%)
  11. Bright Armenia Party — 4174 votes (1.8%)
  12. Democratic Unity Party — 2348 votes (1.01%)
  13. Pand of Living Party — 8,425 votes (3.64%)
  14. Mother Armenia bloc — 35,739 votes (15.43%).
