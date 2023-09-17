SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan strikes twice as Inter beat Milan 5-1

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 17, 2023, 00:21
Inter Milan maintained their 100% start to the Serie A season with a brutal 5-1 thrashing of rivals AC Milan at San Siro, Eurosport reportd.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice wither side of a Marcus Thuram screamer before ex-Milan man Hakan Calhanoglu added a fourth from the spot. Davide Frattesi completed the rout in stoppage time despite Rafael Leao’s earlier effort.

A Marcus Thuram thunderbolt helped Inter Milan beat AC Milan 5-1 to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season and earn an unprecedented fifth consecutive victory over their rivals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the fifth minute, diverting a Federico Dimarco shot into the net, and really should have scored again shortly after but headed wide from a pinpoint Dimarco cross.

Thuram doubled the lead in style on 38 minutes, picking up a loose cross in a wide area, beating his marker and then unleashing a fierce shot which flew into the top corner and gave Mike Maignan no chance, despite the tight angle.

Rafael Leao pulled a goal back for the underwhelming Milan after the break, but Mkhitaryan added his second – deflected into the net following a lovely team move – to restore the two-goal cushion.

Ex-Milan man Hakan Calhanoglu scored a late penalty before lively substitute Davide Frattesi added the fifth in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Inter return to the top of the table with a perfect four wins from four. Milan are third after suffering their first defeat of the season and have been overtaken by Juventus.

