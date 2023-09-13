Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Verin Shorzha

On September 13, at around 3:40 a.m., the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, Gegharkunik Province.
