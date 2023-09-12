Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Syunik

On September 12, at around 8:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces discharged fire from small arms at the Armenian combat outposts near Srashen, Syunik Province.
