Artsakh Parliament to elect President on September 9

Artsakh’s National Assembly will convene a special sitting on September 9 to elect President, Acting Speaker of Parliament Gagik Baghunts has announced.

Samvel Shahramanyan is the sole candidate for the post. The candidacy of Samvel Babayan was rejected over the failure of the United Motherland Party to submit a document certifying that the later is a citizen of Artsakh and permanently resided in the Republic in the past ten years.

Arayik Harutyunyan announced stepped down as President on August 31.

“Today’s unstable geopolitical situation in the world, regional events and forecasted developments, phenomena happening in and around Artsakh, Artsakh’s internal political and social atmosphere directly suggest that there is a need to change approaches and steps, to show flexibility. In order to achieve the above, it is necessary to change the main actors in Artsakh, starting with me,” Harutyunyan said.