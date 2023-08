Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Steel producer in Armenia’s Yeraskh reports unprecedented intensity of firing from Azerbaijani side

GTB Steel LLC, the company building a smelter in Armenia’s Yeraskh community, has reported an unprecedented number of shots from the Azerbaijani side.

According to the company, the Azerbaijani armed forces intensively shelled the plant under construction, targeting the workers’ accommodation, as well.

More than 60 shots were fired.