PM Pashinyan takes a flight from Yerevan’s Zvartnots to Syunik Airport

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Syunik province on a flight from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan accompanied the Prime Minister.



Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan, Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsyan and other officials welcomed the Prime Minister at Syunik Airport.



Nikol Pashinyan toured Syunik airport and familiarized himself with the conditions created.



Regular flights are expected to be carried out starting from August 19 celebrated as Kapan Day.