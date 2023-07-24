TopWorld

Elon Musk: Time to say goodbye to Twitter bird logo

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 24, 2023, 10:36
Less than a minute

Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he wants to get rid of the Twitter bird logo, and replace it with an “X”, the BBC reports.

However, Mr Musk also has a history of making statements that fail to happen or are not serious.

Mr Musk, who has changed the name of the business to X Corp, said the replacement “should have been done a long time ago”.

According to reports, the billionaire wants to create a “super app” called “X” which is similar to China’s WeChat.

He said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

