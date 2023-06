Armenian and US flags to be raised on the constriction site of smelter in Yeraskh

Founders of GTB Steel Company have decided to place the flags of the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America on the territory of the smelter under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village.

The flag-raising ceremony will take place tomorrow, June 20, at 1:00 p.m.

Since June 13, the Azerbaijani side has been regularly shooting at the metallurgical enterprise under construction.

Two Indian nationals were wounded as a result of shooting that took place on June 14.