The Armenian Defense Ministry has identified the two citizens wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in the direction of Yeraskh as Indian citizens Muhammad Asif and Mirhasan Sahajan.

The two were involved in the construction works of the plant, were wounded in the wake of the Azerbaijani fire in the direction of a smelter being built with the involvement of foreign investments.

Two foreign nationals were wounded as Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of Yeraskh earlier today.