Diplomats accredited to Armenia to visit Yeraskh

Representatives of international diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia will visit Yeraskh on Thursday, June 15, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

The village has been the target of Azerbaijani shooting over the past few days.

EU monitors visited the construction site of the metallurgical factory in Yeraskh, which came under Azerbaijani shooting earlier today.

The Defense Ministry said this morning two Indian nationals working on the site were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of the plant.