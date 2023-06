Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in the direction of Tretuk and Sotk – Armenia MoD

On June 13, from 11:30-11:45 a.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Tretuk and Sotk villages.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars in the direction of Sotk.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.