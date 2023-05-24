Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid in an online appearance with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Mr Musk is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces conversation with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

An official launch video from the DeSantis campaign is expected later the same evening.

Mr DeSantis, 44, is viewed as former president Donald Trump’s chief rival for the Republican Party’s nomination.

The governor joins a growing list of contenders seeking to unseat Mr Trump, who leads by more than 30 points in national opinion polls.

Republican voters go to the polls in a series of primary elections beginning next February to determine which candidate will face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November 2024 general election.