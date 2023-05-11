Court rejects request of relatives of Azerbaijani servicemen to indicate an interim measure to Armenia

On 9 May 2023, the European Court of Human Rights rejected the request of the relatives of two Azerbaijani citizens, who recently illegally crossed the border of the Republic of Armenia, on indicating an interim measure under Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court, the Office of Armenia’s Representative for International Legal Matters reports.

In particular, the Court was requested to indicate an interim measure on the grounds that the treatment the two Azerbaijani servicemen get in Armenia is contrary their right to life and the to be free from torture.

The Armenian Government properly submitted its position backed up with relevant evidence that the Convention rights of the Azerbaijani servicemen are properly ensured in the Republic of Armenia.

Upon the Government’s submissions, the Court rejected the request of the relatives of the Azerbaijani servicemen to apply an interim measure against Armenia.