Artsakh FM, President of Hauts-de-France Regional Council sign joint statement

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia a delegation headed by Xavier Bertrand, President of the Regional Council of Hauts-de-France.

The sides touched upon the post-war situation in and around Artsakh, as well as the establishment by Azerbaijan a few days earlier of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor. Issues related to the expansion of co-operation and humanitarian programmes were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan and President of the Regional Council of Hauts-de-France Xavier Bertrand, as a sign of mutual respect and friendship, signed a joint statement addressed to the international community in support of the full realisation of the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh, in particular, the right to self-determination.

Deputy Foreign Minister Felix Khachatryan and Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan also participated in the meeting.

On the same day, Xavier Bertrand met with a group of Artsakh citizens who had been forcibly displaced as a result of the 44-day war and found shelter in the Republic of Armenia.