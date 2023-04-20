Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over Twitter data

Twitter boss Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft as he accused the technology giant of using data from his social media company without permission, the BBC reports.
“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time,” Musk said in a tweet.
Mr Musk was responding to Microsoft’s plan to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform.
He did not provide further details or evidence to support the claim.
Earlier, the company said in a notice that its advertising platform would “no longer support Twitter” from Tuesday 25 April.